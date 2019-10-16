MURFREESBORO, N.C. — Sophomore forward Javier Bello headed in a cross from sophomore Jafet Santiago just 44 seconds into overtime as 20th-ranked Francis Marion University claimed a soggy 2-1 road victory over Chowan University on Wednesday in non-conference men’s soccer action.
The 7-2-1 Patriots will return to Peach Belt Conference play this weekend with a road match at the University of North Georgia on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. FMU will return home to hold Senior Night on Oct. 21 when the Patriots entertain Shaw University at 6 p.m. on Hartzler Field.
Santiago gained control of the ball on the right side of the penalty area near the end line and crossed the ball back toward the mouth of the goal where the Bello headed it in at the near post for his third goal of the year.
FMU junior goalkeeper Maximiliano Rocco finished with two saves, while Chowan’s Ross Miller made three stops. Chowan outshot Francis Marion 11-9, thanks to an 8-2 edge during the second half. The Patriots led in corner kicks 6-5.
Junior center back Javier Morcillo gave FMU a 1-0 lead at the 43:18 mark with an unassisted score. He started the sequence by stopping a Hawks’ transition, then regained control of the ball and dribbled 30 yards down field into the penalty area, cut back to his left, and with his left foot slotted a 17-yard shot past Miller and just inside the far post.
Chowan threatened in the little time left before halftime, but Rocco came up with a save on a header shot with 1:04 remaining.
The Hawks’ Mitchell Levi Lewis knotted the score at 1-1 with only 1:33 left in regulation when he scored on a free kick near the top of the box.
Early in the match (9th minute), FMU senior Travis Cooke sent a cross into the 6-yard box, but Ross smothered it before a Patriot could run onto the ball. The Patriots missed out on another scoring opportunity in the 21st minute when Miller and a Chowan defender ran into each other while pursuing a service into the penalty area. The ball went loose and Cooke readied himself to score, but the official stopped play to attend to the injured players.
In the 24th minute, the Patriots registered four shots and a corner kick in a 40-second span. One of the attempts, by sophomore Magnus Hoejland, bounced off the crossbar.
