VOLLEYBALL
Carvers Bay 3
Hannah-Pamplico 0
PAMPLICO — Carvers Bay defeated Hannah-Pamplico 25-12, 25-21, 25-20.
Myrtle Beach 3
Wilson 0
FLORENCE— The Tigers lost 25-16, 25-14, 25-13.
Wilson dropped to 9-10 overall, 3-5 in Region 6-4A and will travel to North Myrtle Beach at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
North Myrtle Beach 3
Hartsville 0
HARTSVILLE— Hartsville lost 25-10, 25-18, 25-20.
The Red Foxes fell to 12-8, 6-2 in Region 6-4A and will host Darlington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
