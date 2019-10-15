DULUTH, Ga. – Francis Marion University junior John Burghardt led the Patriots on Tuesday with a top-10 finish, the best of his career, at the Autotrader Collegiate Classic hosted by Georgia State University.
The 72-hole, three-round event was played at the 6,706-yard, par-72 Berkeley Hills Country Club course.
James Madison University finished first in the team standings with a scorecard of 844 – 20 strokes under-par. Lipscomb University placed second five strokes back at 849, while USC Upstate (861) was third, followed by Boston College (863) in fourth and Davidson College (865) rounding out the top-5 finishers.
The Patriots finished just outside of the top-10 with an 11th-place finish, shooting a final round of 290 to with rounds of 297 and 291 from Monday, and concluding the tournament with an 878 team score.
Burghardt shot a final round 69, his career low tally, and finished with a 54-hole total of 212, good for 10th place in the players’ standings. In only his second collegiate tournament freshman Casper Kennedy fired a 71 on Tuesday to finish tied for 33rd with a 3-round score of 220, while teammate McClure Thompson (223) tied for 45th. Junior Jacob Morris (225) finished tied for 54th and sophomore Grant Sellers finished tied for 59th after rounds of 77, 75, and 75 for a score of 227.
Francis Marion will return to action on Nov. 2-4 at the East Bay Deli Classic on Kiawah Island.
Coker Esports falls to UT-Arlington
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker Cobras faced off against University of Texas - Arlington in week 5 of the Fall Hearthstone Championship.
The first match was Coker's Highlander Paladin versus UT's Quest Shaman. UT was able to complete their quest on turn 6 and used the Double Battlecries to win the first game. Coker decided to use their Paladin again, while UT chose Quest Druid. On turn 6 Coker was able to bring UT down to 2HP but UT was able to stabilize to take control back in the game and win before Coker could react. The 3rd game was two Highlander decks against each other, Coker's Paladin and UT's Hunter. Coker again was able to apply early pressure but it wasn't enough as UT was able to out-pace them and win the match 3-0.
This loss drops Coker to fourth in the South and they will return next week for another match.
Coker men’s, women’s soccer teams prep for conference foes
HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's soccer team is preparing for two South Atlantic Conference matches this week when they play host to Newberry College on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., and on the road at Queens University on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The women’s soccer team also has a pair of SAC matchups as well against Newberry and Queens. The Cobras will host Newberry on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and travel to Queens on Saturday for a 5 p.m. matchup.
The Coker men received votes in the United Soccer Coaches national poll on Tuesday. In the Southeast regional poll, the Cobras were ranked fourth.
The Cobras are 7-3 on the season, with a 3-2 record in the South Atlantic Conference.
