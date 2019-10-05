FLORENCE – And then, there were five.
Five undefeated Pee Dee football teams, that is, out of 35 in the Morning News coverage area.
Wilson, Carolina Academy and Laurence Manning Academy are 6-0. Dillon is 5-0 and Robert E. Lee Academy is 7-0.
Of course, in high school football, being undefeated at this point is no guarantee of a state championship. They have playoffs to decide that.
But by now, these five teams have got to like their chances of finishing as strong as they started.
So with that in mind, let’s look at what has helped each team have such a strong start:
WILSON: SCHSL Class 4A’s fifth-ranked Tigers have given up an average of 11 points through six games and had recorded 22 sacks through the first five. There’s a saying that offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships. Before dominating Darlington on Friday to keep the Virgil Wells Trophy – a prize the team has kept since 2016 – Wilson proved it could run the football with as much success as it had when quarterback Zayshaun Rice threw it.
Here are the next three games that will test the Tigers’ potential even more: Friday at No. 3 North Myrtle Beach, Oct. 18 against Hartsville at Memorial Stadium, and an Oct. 24 clash at Memorial against top-ranked Myrtle Beach.
DILLON: Once again the Wildcats are contenders for a state championship, and they dominated previously undefeated Marion on Friday. Like Wilson, Dillon also has a dual-threat quarterback (our preseason player of the year) in Jay Lester. But the Wildcats also have backfield threats like Nemo Squire and Nigel George. And at defense, as usual, Dillon is not too shabby there either with the likes of defensive tackle Roy Covington and linebacker Ty King.
Dillon has not lost an in-state regular-season game since 2013 against Marlboro County. With seven state titles since 2008, expect coach Jackie Hayes’ Wildcats to be in the mix again at the end.
CAROLINA ACADEMY: Coach T.J. Joye’s SCISA Class A Bobcats are on a roll, and running back Austin Brown is a big reason why as he had 850 rushing yards before his team’s win Friday against Hilton Head Prep. Also, defensive back Matt Joye has three interceptions. After playing Robert E. Lee on Oct. 18, the Bobcats will finish the regular season against Dillon Christian and Pee Dee Academy.
LAURENCE MANNING: The Swampcats have plenty of momentum after Friday’s overtime win over 2018 SCISA Class 3A runner-up First Baptist. LMA coach Austin Floyd has experienced winning state at Lamar as an offensive line coach. And his knowledge there is evident as running backs Wyatt Rowland and Nolan Olsten rushed for 131 and 107 yards Friday, respectively. An Oct. 18 matchup at reigning state champ Hammond will give Floyd another glimpse at what his team can do.
ROBERT E. LEE ACADEMY: Since 2014, David Rankin has coached the Cavaliers to three state crowns: Baseball in 2014 and last spring, and football in ’15. With running backs like Jet Smith and Keaton Price, Robert E. Lee has kept the identity that helped it win a Class A gridiron state crown.
The Cavaliers run the ball. A lot. And how well they run it will determine whether they bring home a state crown in 2A. But first, there are tests like this Friday at home against defending 2A state champ Florence Christian and then a Nov. 1 clash at another very formidable team in Trinity-Byrnes.
