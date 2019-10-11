FLORENCE, SC — Finn Millians had 36 assists and nine digs to lead FMU to a 26-24, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of UNC-Pembroke in women's volleyball on Friday.
Teammate Adison Minor had 11 digs.
The Patriots improved to 10-8, 1-2 in Peach Belt conference and will host Winston-Salem at noon today.
Tusculum 3
Coker 0
GREENVILLE, Tenn.— Coker's Rami Mullen had eight assists and four digs, but it wasn't enough as Tusculum won 25-14, 25-23, 25-20.
The Cobras fell to 4-10,1-9 in the SAC and will travel to Virginia-Wise at 2 p.m. today.
