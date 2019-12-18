FLORENCE, S.C. — The Pepsi Carolina Classic doesn’t tip off until after Christmas, but the tournament season begins in earnest today for a number of area teams.
On the girls’ side, Marion High School is set to host the A&J Christmas Tournament, which begins with a pair of contests tonight starting at 6. Trinity-Byrnes faces Hartsville before host Marion takes on Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament continues on Friday when South Florence, which had a first-round bye, will take on the Marlboro/Marion winner at 7:30 p.m., while Conway face the Trinity/Hartsville winner at 6 p.m.
The Swamp Foxes are the top-ranked team in Class 3A in the latest SCBCA rankings.
“It’s going to challenge us,” Bruins coach Jeff Bley said. “Marion and Marlboro County are both really good, and there are a lot of good teams in the tournament. Playing five games in six nights is also going to challenge us as well. Seeing what our stamina and our conditioning are like is going to be key.
“But we’re going to have to ready to play against that level of competition.”
The championship game is slated for 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Heading down the coast, the Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center tips off today as well with some potentially intriguing matchups on the horizon should things fall just right.
Mullins, the No. 3 team in Class 2A, is in the Kay Yow Division and will play Carrollton (Ga.) at 10 a.m., while Latta faces A.C. Flora in the Andy Landers Division at 1:30 p.m.
The Pat Summitt Division, however, features a trio of local teams all ranked in the top 10 in the state. Manning, the No. 2 team in 3A, will play North Mecklenburg (N.C.) at 11:15 a.m. Wilson, the No. 7 team in 4A, faces Myers Park (N.C.) at 1 p.m. before East Clarendon takes on Ashley (N.C.) at 2:45 p.m.
The Wolverines are No. 2 in 2A, and should they and Wilson both win or lose, the two squads will meet on Friday. That would put two of the state’s best players on the floor at the same time in ECHS’ Talaysia Cooper and Wilson’s Loyal McQueen.
“People have kind of been wanting to see that matchup between Loyal and Talaysia,” Tigers coach Jessica Gerald said. “So we might get to see that Friday. We’re looking to play some very good competition going into the region in this tournament and in the one in Atlanta (next week).”
On the boys’ side, The King’s Academy and Dillon Christian School are hosting the Nationwide East of 95 Christmas Invitational, which begins Friday in Dillon and Florence.
The host Warriors will take on Florence Christian School at 5 p.m. The Eagles will then turn around and play Palmetto Christian at 6:30 p.m. before Palmetto and DCS play at 8 p.m.
At TKA, the Lions are scheduled to play Cathedral at 5 p.m. and Northwood Academy at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the day begins at 11 a.m. with TKA taking on Palmetto Christian. Dillon Christian and Northwood follow at 12:30 p.m. and FCS will take on Cathedral at 2 p.m.
DCS and Cathedral will play at 5 p.m. with King’s and Florence Christian set to close things out at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.