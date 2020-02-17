Lamar’s Amerson inks with NGU
LAMAR — Lamar’s Shane Amerson signed a national letter of intent to play football at North Greenville.
McBee’s Smith to run track for Coker
McBEE — McBee’s Destiny Smith has signed a national letter of intent to run track at Coker University.
