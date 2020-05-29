FLORENCE, S.C. — Member schools of the SCHSL are still working on exactly when they’ll start summer workouts and practices again, but SCISA members are eyeing next week for a return to sports.
Guidelines have already been sent out, and a number of area schools are scheduled to begin as early as Monday.
Florence Christian School’s football team will hit the practice field early Monday morning with Trinity-Byrnes scheduled to return Tuesday with The King’s Academy picking things up Thursday morning.
“The coaching staff is excited to see the kids and to be able to go out there together and do some work,” FCS coach Neil Minton said. “We’ve got a lot of things that we have to do differently, and we’ll see how that goes.”
The list of protocols includes social distancing, temperature checks prior to workouts and thorough washing of hands and disinfecting of equipment.
There will also be no shared sports equipment such as footballs for the first 14 days, so the majority of activities for the week involve weightlifting and conditioning.
“We’re going to bring some of the weight equipment outside and do some things and also some running and conditioning,” Minton said. “It’s going to be different, but we’re adapters. We’re going to follow the rules and adapt and just try to get better in any way we can.”
TKA is planning a similar schedule, but the Lions will be inside for weightlifting, coach Keith Rogers said. Per SCISA guidelines, there will only be at most nine athletes lifting with one coach at a time.
“We’re probably going to open it up at least twice a day for weightlifting,” Rogers said. “Based on our numbers — if we have less than nine, we’ll start with weightlifting and then condition separately, and if we have more and we’ll split into two groups with one outside working on conditioning.”
In between, Rogers said, the staff and the athletes will make sure all surfaces and equipment are wiped down and sanitized.
“It’s something that will take some time to get used to, but we’ll adjust,” he said. “We’re just excited to get back to normal somewhat and to be able to see the kids. We didn’t have spring practice, so we’re just excited for the opportunity to get back and get going again.
“But we’re taking all of these (safety) measures seriously so that we don’t have a setback and have to do something else later.”
