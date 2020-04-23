FLORENCE, S.C. – Nyke Johnson’s collegiate offers reached double digits this past season, and that number likely would have grown if West Florence had held its spring practice, coach Jody Jenerette said.
Luckily for Johnson, his next football stop was probably decided well before that.
Between his sophomore and junior years, the Knights’ standout defensive/running back attending a Virginia Tech camp. The NCAA Division I Hokies liked what they saw, and were at the forefront of his recruiting with an offer.
“That really stuck with me,” Johnson said of VT’s early interest. “They were the only school that was really interested and showing me a lot of love. So when I talked with my parents about it, they said why not go ahead and commit?”
Johnson returned the favor in November with a verbal commitment coming off what was arguably his most productive season for WFHS. An injury to a safety in an early scrimmage forced Johnson to play on the defensive side more than he had his sophomore year.
He responded by recording 40 tackles, including three for a loss, with three interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery.
“We kind of felt like we had to leave him in the secondary more than at running back,” Jenerette said. “Just to give us that rock back there — that eraser.”
Johnson has played in the secondary since his freshman season, but also became a staple in the backfield behind Ailym Ford during his sophomore year.
While he didn’t have as many carries this past season, Johnson still rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns while also catching two passes for 42 yards and a score.
“I like playing on both sides of the ball,” Johnson said. “Anywhere the coaches put me on defense or offense, I’m going to do the best I can. But right now I’m really just focused on being a shut-down guy in the secondary.”
The rising Knights senior fits that mold well, Jenerette said. At around 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Johnson possesses both the reach and speed needed to be a force on the defensive side.
“He’s long and can run,” Jenerette said. “He really ran well at the camp last summer and that’s what helped get him that offer from Virginia Tech. He’s a great fit there. He’s smart and coachable.
“That’s what he’s going to play on the next level, so we’re going to try to get him as many reps as we can in our system on defense.”
Johnson has been keeping in shape as best he can during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has also been working on fine-tuning his game as he looks for a strong finish to his high school career.
“Technique has been what I’m working on the last two years, and making sure I watch film,” he said. “I watch a lot of how receivers come off the line. So that technique, my length and my speed and my willingness to tackle help me stand out.”
