FLORENCE — There was a time in mid to late March when playing baseball again was the least of anyone’s worries, but it was something that most if not all players hoped would still be possible.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, hope becomes reality as Florence opens its independent season with a doubleheader at Lancaster.
“It’s almost a sigh of relief,” Florence starter and Darlington High standout Anthony Hopkins said. “We really didn’t even get half a season in school this year, so it’ll be exciting to get back out there. ...
“They turned a horrible situation into something that’s probably going to end up being great in the end. We kind of started the summer off with nothing and now we’ve got a lot.”
While it might not be the American Legion season most envisioned, being back on the field is a welcome change, shortstop Korique Rainey said.
“I was pretty surprised we even got to play this year with everything that was going on,” the South Florence High standout said. “I’m just glad to be back out here and back to doing what I love to do.”
Derick Urquhart, who helped organize the South Carolina American League that Florence is playing in, wanted to make sure that even though this year won’t be a normal one, there’s still a reward come season’s end.
“The fact that there is something to play for at the end — there is a state championship — that’s the thing that drives me as a coach,” Urquhart said. “You’re playing for something. We’re not just out here playing 10 or 12 scrimmage games and be done.
“It keeps our competitive juices flowing having that reward at the end.”
Even so, there will be a learning curve for everyone as coaches and players navigate the unique season. Despite a number of intrasquad games under its belt, Florence won’t get a good look at its overall lineup until Tuesday.
“We’re ready to face some other competition at this point,” Urquhart said. “You kind of split your lineup in half in intrasquad games, so you just don’t have a feel for what your one through nine is going to look like.
“So, we’re just looking for good at-bats — not really batting averages or runs given up for pitchers.”
In fact, it was just a few weeks ago when Rainey and his teammates saw live pitching for the first time in nearly three months.
“The (batting) cages helped me out a lot,” Rainey said. “I hit a lot in the cages and was able to see a lot of pitches and pick the ball up pretty well. It’s taken a little bit to get back into it, but I’ve been playing all my life, so it’s really no different.”
Starting back up again has taken a little while to get used to on the pitching side, though, Hopkins said.
“It’s kind of back and forth — some days you like it and some days you hate it,” he said. “Some days you’ll be feeling great and others you don’t feel as good as you should because you’ve been off and on, off and on.
“But it’s coming to us, especially with all the practice. Those have helped beyond words.”
