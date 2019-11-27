HARTSVILLE, S.C. — There was no off day Monday for Jeff Calabrese and his staff, as they went over game film from Hartsville’s first encounter with Myrtle Beach earlier this season.
But sometime during the session, the players started to laugh, Calabrese said.
Not at the 42-21 thumping, but just at how different they looked back then.
“They said, ‘Coach, we’re not even the same team,”’ Calabrese added.
That’s an accurate assessment of both Hartsville and its opponent as they prepare for Friday’s 7:30 p.m. Class 4A lower state final at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.
HHS has likely changed the most since that Oct. 4 meeting. It was the last time Hartsville (10-3) lost and the Red Foxes carry a seven-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup.
“I think there are a lot of differences,” Calabrese said. “From what we’re doing offensively to just maybe our overall play. We’re playing better team football; we’re playing harder.”
As evidenced by the recent winning streak. Hartsville’s defense has certainly clamped down and hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in any game since the one against Myrtle Beach.
That came last week at Brookland-Cayce where the Red Foxes rallied from 14-0 down at the half to take the lead on a two-point conversion run by quarterback Owen Taylor in the final minutes.
That sent HHS to its fourth consecutive lower state final and second straight against the Seahawks. Last season, Hartsville took the regular season contest and then lost in the playoffs to the eventual state champs.
The Red Foxes are looking to do the opposite this time around.
“Certainly there’s a familiarity with coach (Mickey) Wilson and his team as I’m sure they have with us,” Calabrese said. “We’ve played an awful lot, and we’ve played a lot with a lot of things at stake. So there’s not going to be too many surprises.”
One thing that will likely be different is who is behind center for the Seahawks (12-0). University of South Carolina commitment Luke Doty injured his hand in MBHS’ playoff opener against Lakewood and hasn’t played since. The senior threw for 1,874 yards and 25 touchdowns prior to the injury.
Sophomore Ryan Burger has taken his place and the Seahawks seemingly haven’t missed a beat — scoring 36 and 35 points, respectively, during their last two postseason games.
“People say, ‘Well is No. 9 (Doty) going to play or not?’” Calabrese said. “I don’t know. But that doesn’t help us with No. 5, No. 8, No. 88, No. 2 and No. 1. We’ve got our hands full whether Doty plays or not.
“They’re team is deeper than just one of the best players in the state of South Carolina.”
Burger or Doty have plenty of weapons to work with. Senior tailback Xayvion Knox has 22 rushing scores on the year and both Darius Hough and J.J. Jones have more than 500 yards receiving.
“You’re going to see certain subtle changes and adjustments,” Calabrese said of the Seahawks’ offense under Burger. “But from the naked eye, you can’t tell a difference. (Burger) has played really well and he’s got three receivers who are among the best in the state.”
Linebacker Kenny Byrd leads the defense with 141 tackles and nine sacks while defensive lineman Quamil Spells was selected to the North-South game for MBHS.
“A lot of people say it’s a test, but to me it’s an opportunity,” Calabrese said. “You don’t get chances like this very often. Certainly I know nobody in the state of South Carolina thinks we’ve got a chance, and that’s OK. The bottom line is our kids are going to prepare as hard as they can and play as hard as they can and we’ll see how it turns out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.