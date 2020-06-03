LAKE CITY, S.C. — Lake City High School didn’t have to look too far to fill its basketball coaching vacancies.
Florence School District 3 announced Wednesday that Stan Adams will take over the boys’ squad while Debra Muldrow will take the reins of the girls’ program.
A 2004 LCHS graduate, Adams served as the junior varsity coach and assistant varsity coach for the Panthers the last three years while Muldrow was the girls’ coach at Ronald E. McNair Junior High School.
“We are looking forward to see coach Muldrow and coach Adams at work,” LCHS Athletic Director Matt Apicella said in an announcement. “Both of them impressed us with their passion for the kids and community while also presenting detailed plans to take the programs to the next level.”
Muldrow takes over for Charm Eaddy, who spent nearly two decades behind the LCHS bench, while Adams replaces Michael Manning, who was hired prior to the 2012-13 season.
“It’s a lifelong dream,” Adams said of taking over at his alma mater. “I already know the kids, so it’s going to be an easier transition for everyone. My main thing is I would love to see those kids be successful after basketball, so it’s not so much about wins and losses, but about building young men to be successful husbands, fathers and career professionals one day.
“…The expectation level is very high, so I’ve got to do the best that I can and put the kids in the best position possible to be successful.”
The Panthers’ style of play won’t change too drastically, he said, as Adams expects to run the same type of offense with a few tweaks.
“I want an up-tempo offense and I want us to get after it out of the gate,” he said. “Defensively, I’m a press guy. I think defense wins championships and my primary focus is defense.”
Adams is a former captain of the Morris College men’s basketball team and a recipient of the 2009 Leadership Award. Prior to returning to LCHS, he worked as an activity instructor for the city of Florence and a lifestyle counselor at IH3 Wellness Center in Lake City while volunteering as a youth sports coach.
“With everything that’s going on right now, it’s challenging for a first-year coach, but I’m fully confident in the guys we have returning. We have some key players returning in E.J. McClam and Bryce McIntosh and Hilshon Bailey — all four-year varsity starters.
“I expect them to come in and lead the guys on the floor and be a direct extension of me.”
Muldrow is familiar with several of the current players as well having coached at Ron McNair for three seasons. She brings a wealth of experience after having coached at Kingstree High and also at Hannah-Pamplico High for 15 years.
"I want to bring the basics back of playing basketball, knowing what their roles are and having fun," Muldrow said. "So I'm hoping I can set a standard that the program is used to and really try to build it back up."
Prior to her post at Ron McNair, Muldrow was a varsity boys’ assistant coach at Hemingway High from 2015 to 2017, and was a member of the coaching staff of the Tigers’ 2016 class A state title team.
"I did all of the defense for them," Muldrow said. "Defense-wise, we're going to do a lot of pressing and we're going to do a lot of fast breaks. I'm hoping that we'll be able to move the ball and run a little bit.
"If you're playing good defense, you'll get offense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.