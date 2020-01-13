Actor Danny Glover paid a visit to Hartsville to campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
Glover held a community meeting Saturday evening at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Hartsville.
Glover is famed for his role as Roger Murtaugh in the “Lethal Weapon” films. He has also acted in “The Color Purple,” “Angels in the Outfield,” “Saw,” and “2012.”
The Palmetto State, Glover said before the meeting, wasn’t foreign to him. His mother grew up in Louisville, Ga., located southwest of Augusta which sits on the border between South Carolina and Georgia.
Glover said he and his mother both didn’t pick cotton in September. They went to school.
Later in life, he had learned that his father’s father is from South Carolina.
“I didn’t even know there were other Glovers in the world until I became an actor,” Glover said. “People from South Carolina were saying come to our family reunion and I believe that some of my relatives are from South Carolina.”
Glover endorsed Sanders in April 2019.
Glover said he endorsed Sanders because of the consistency of his message from his early years as a civil rights protester at the University of Chicago until now.
“Look at the actions that have taken place over that period,” Glover said. “Look at the ideas that come out of that. Look at the commitment to the ideas and the sustaining of the ideas, nurtured by his relationship with real people.”
Sanders announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination Feb. 19.
He was elected to the Senate in 2006 with more than 65% of the vote. Sanders was re-elected in 2012 and 2018. Before running for Senate, Sanders served as the representative for Vermont’s seat in the House of Representatives beginning in 1990. He served as mayor of Vermont’s largest city, Burlington, for three terms in the 1980s.
Sanders, a Brooklyn native, is a graduate of the University of Chicago. He settled in Vermont in the 1960s and ran several third-party campaigns from then until his election as mayor of Burlington.
Glover was scheduled to attend church service at the Manning Baptist Church Sunday and to hold a community meeting at the Milton Troy Senior Banquet Hall in Mullins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.