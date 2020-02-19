FLORENCE, S.C. — Visitors to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center will be greeted through Monday by a six-armed, two-legged surprise in the lobby.
Instrument repairman and artist Jim Gleason has created a giant octopus playing a saxophone. The creature is made from eight old sousaphones.
The sculpture will be on display for the Florence Symphony Orchestra’s family concert at 2 p.m. Sunday and the Florence One Schools fourth-grader concert on Monday at the FMU PAC.
The family and student concerts will feature “Peter and the Wolf” and the “Toy Symphony.” The Sunday family concert will include an instrument petting zoo before the performance.
“This ‘petting zoo’ will give children an up-close look at different instruments of the symphony,” said Pamela Glass, the executive director of the Florence Symphony Orchestra.
Children will have the opportunity to play with different string and percussion instruments and hold a variety of woodwind and brass instruments.
“The wonderful thing about exposing children to symphonic music is that you just never know who it will touch,” Glass said. “I’ve heard many stories from adults recounting a field-trip to a symphony concert while in elementary school and how profoundly it affected them.
“You just never know how the music will speak to someone. We are grateful for the Florence Symphony Guild being a main sponsor of the school performance. It will give over 1,100 fourth-graders the opportunity to hear a live symphony.”
Tickets for the Sunday afternoon performance are available at the FMU PAC ticket office and can be purchased that day. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Gleason will be at all performances to answer questions about the octopus sculpture. A musician himself, he plays the trombone and tuba. He attended the Navy school of music in the 1970s.
The Marine Corps sent him to learn musical instrument repair in 1977. After that, he repaired instruments for the Marine Band in Washington, as well as the Marine Corps Drum and Bugle Corps.
“I started the artwork about 10 years ago,” Gleason said. “Many instruments get to a point where they are beyond repair. If an instrument is still playable, then by all means it should be played. If not, I like to give it another life.”
Gleason has pieces in Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States. He is a resident artist at the Seacoast Artists Gallery in Myrtle Beach. His work can be viewed at jngleason.com.
