FLORENCE, S.C. – The Allman Betts Band is postponing 31 North American concerts in August and September, including the Sept. 19 concert at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, because of a medical situation involving Devon Allman.
Allman has been advised by doctors that he will be unable to perform during that time frame because of an upcoming surgery and the necessary recovery time.
Allman is expected to make a complete recovery and will be back onstage in October.
Ticket holders will be notified soon of the plans for rescheduling the Sept. 19 concert. Tickets to the Sept. 19 concert will be valid and accepted for the rescheduled date.
If preferred, tickets can be refunded by calling the FMU PAC Ticket Office at 843-661-4444.