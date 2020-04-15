FLORENCE, S.C. — With the threat of coronavirus changing everyday life across the world, many local musicians are scrambling to find new ways to get their music to the masses.
The internet has become the primary resource for many working musicians who typically play live two to five times a week, but with bars and venue closed, they suddenly find themselves with nowhere to play and no one to play for.
“The world’s definitely a little nutty right now,” said Jeff Pitts, one-half of the popular Columbia-based duo Prettier Than Matt.
“Of course, people’s health and safety comes first, but life for everybody is different right now, and I guess we’re all just trying to figure out how to make it work at this point,” he said. “We usually play four shows a week, and all of those are obviously canceled — for how long, we don’t know at this point. Fortunately, we’re able to stream some shows, and we’ve been doing that for about two years, long before all this started. But I feel for everyone. There are some musicians out there who are really struggling.”
Pitts and his musical partner, Jessica Skinner, were a bit ahead of the curve when it comes to online streaming. Although it’s never been a replacement for their live gigs, it’s a tool they’ve been using for a while now to reach more people and grow their fanbase.
Live streaming is used to deliver live musical content over the internet and allows people to watch full shows or concerts in a continuous real-time flow without having to wait for a download to complete. Several websites are specifically designed for streaming. Two of the most popular are Twitch and Mixer, but some musicians are even using social media sites such as Facebook Live.
Pitts said he and Skinner use Mixer because it provides overlays and interactive features that allow additional marketing during live streams. For the most part, live streams are free to view, but musicians can use a virtual tip jar and other features that allow fans to support their favorite musicians via the internet. Live streaming doesn’t replace or really compare with a live performance, but Pitts said there are definitely some unique benefits to streaming gigs.
“I believe streaming to be pretty important, especially with what we’re dealing with right now, because it’s another way to play music live,” Pitts said. “With a gig at a local bar, say in Columbia, the show’s going to draw the Columbia crowd, your fans in that area. But with the internet, your audience is the world. Not only that, but your audience is there to watch you, because they want to watch you, not because they just happened to walk in the bar and sit at a table next to where you’re set up to play. People are watching you, and you’re the only thing they’re watching. They’re there for the music.”
As a result, true fans get a more interactive, personal experience with their favorite bands, many of whom chat directly with fans during the streams and even take song requests.
Other local musicians who haven’t necessarily used streaming much in the past are now making efforts to do so including Jebb McMillan, leader of the popular Jebb Mac Band. McMillan’s band regularly plays several Pee Dee and Grand Strand venues. But while their live gigs are on hold, they’re using venues such as Dead Dog Saloon in Murrells Inlet as the backdrop for a live acoustic stream. Their first was scheduled for Monday night.
“We’ve had to cancel a lot of shows for the next, both at bars and private events like parties and weddings,” McMillan said. “With our band, all of us except one work regular day jobs, so we’re not completely dependent on music for a living. But it’s definitely put a dent in the business. So as long as we can do it, we’re going to try to set up these streams and find a different way of playing live.”
Because things seem so uncertain right now and nobody knows how long quarantine life might last, other musicians are open to the idea of live streaming but not yet making plans to take things online just yet.
“We haven’t really come up with a plan yet, but I guess if this lasts for an extended period of time, we can always go live and hope for some Venmo tips or something,” said Lance Shirley, front man for Tastes Like Chicken.
“At this point, though, I’m more worried about those who are dying or very sick and the people on the front lines of the battle ahead — people like my wife, who’s a critical care nurse, and all of the doctors and nurses who will be exposed to the virus, and the truck drivers, grocery store and food industry workers. These people are very important right now and need our full support.
“I guess that being a musician, I’ve always been on the side of playing for charities and causes that I cared about so I’m very uncomfortable being on the other side of it, possibly needing help from others.”
If, however, that time comes, Shirley said he’s glad online streaming gigs are an option to help his band out financially and deliver a little normalcy and fun during these trying times.
“I feel I’m lucky that if comes down to it, as a musician, I could do a live stream and possibly make a little money, whereas other people in the music industry such as sound engineers might not have that same luxury,” Shirley said. “These are strange times, indeed, but I have faith that we’ll get through them.”
For a live streaming schedule, follow your favorite musicians, including Prettier Than Matt, the Jebb Mac Band and Tastes Like Chicken, on Facebook and other social media sites.
