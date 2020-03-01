Masterworks Choir to present a concert for Adele on Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Masterworks Choir will present a concert of choral music entitled “A Celebration of American Music” at 4 p.m. Sunday at Central United Methodist Church.
will be Sunday afternoon at 4pm at Central United Methodist Church.
This concert will be dedicated to Adele Baroody Kassab. Some of Kassab’s many friends and admirers have come together to sponsor the concert in her honor.
“While we are celebrating American music, we also celebrate Adele’s lifelong devotion to the musical arts in our community, and especially her encouragement of music for children,” said Beverly Hazelwood, the longtime accompanist for Masterworks Choir.
Hazelwood noted that it is particularly appropriate for this concert that the choir will be joined by the Masterworks Children’s Choir, since Kassab was for many decades the director of the children’s choirs at Florence’s First Presbyterian Church, where she is also the unofficial “Dean” of the Chancel Choir.
Kassab was a charter member of the Masterworks Choir when it was founded 40 years ago.
The concert is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.