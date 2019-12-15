FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert is one of the most anticipated performances of the season.
Monday night’s concert is no exception, as the symphony will be joined by guest soloist Roger Kirby and a 60-member combined choir from Highland Park Methodist Church, Florence First Presbyterian Church and various Lake City churches.
Kirby, a Lake City native, sang his first opera at the age of 11.
After graduating from Furman University with a vocal performance degree, he moved to New York and performed for two seasons with the Light Opera Company of Manhattan.
When he returned to South Carolina, he began playing folk music professionally as he started a career in real estate. He is an active community theater member and has been the musical director of Lake City Baptist Church for 24 years.
Kirby also is a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives and will begin his sixth year of service in January, 2020.
“There’s just nothing like hearing holiday music performed by a full symphony” said Pamela Glass, executive director of the Florence Symphony Orchestra. “It’s so grand and reverent, you can’t help but feel the Christmas spirit.
“Having Roger Kirby singing, along with this huge choir, is going to make for a very special evening.”
The Holiday Pops concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. For tickets, call 843-661-4444.
