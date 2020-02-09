FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Symphony Orchestra will celebrate Francis Marion University’s 50th anniversary at 7:30 p.m. Monday with a special concert featuring FMU alumni.
“This will truly be one of the highlights of our 50th year,” FMU President Fred Carter said. “This is a special tribute for the university, its faculty, staff and students, and we couldn't be more appreciative. It will be an enjoyable and entertaining evening, made all the more memorable by showcasing so many of our alumni in the performance itself.”
Francis Marion Night at the Florence Symphony will be held at FMU’s Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. It will be built around stirring music with a Patriot – and patriotic – theme and will include several FMU alumni in featured roles. John Sweeney (’09) will lend his voice and dramatic talents to readings accompanying composer’s Aaron Copland’s beloved Lincoln Portrait.
The classical orchestral work balances Copland’s musical genius with select readings from the Gettysburg Address, the Emancipation Proclamation and other writings that defined Abraham Lincoln’s career.
In the concert at the FMU Performing Arts Center, sopranos Arthenius Jackson (’09), Bree Marsh (’15) and Caroline Starling (’17) will be featured soloists. Songs included are “Bring Him Home” from “Les Miserables,” “The Beauty Is” from “The Light in the Piazza” and “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman.”
The sopranos will be joined by recent graduate Carlton Wise and current students Ashli Jones and Dianna Wilson in performing “My Shot” from “Hamilton.”
The concert will conclude with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
“Being part of the FMU celebration is an honor,” said Pamela Glass, the Florence Symphony Orchestra’s executive director. “The FSO has a huge connection to FMU. Our conductor, Dr. Terry Roberts, teaches at the university, as have past conductors Dr. Benjamin Woods and Professor Frank West. Throughout the years, both FMU students and faculty have been a vital part of the symphony.”
Dessert and coffee will be served in the lobby afterward.
Tickets can be purchased at fmupac.org, by calling 843-661-4444 or in person at the PAC box office in downtown Florence.
On Sunday, Feb. 23, the FSO will have a special family concert that elementary age children will enjoy. “Peter and the Wolf” and the “Toy Symphony” will be played, and before the concert, starting at 2 p.m., there will be an “instrument petting zoo” where children can get an up-close look at the instruments.
On Feb. 24, the concert will be repeated for all Florence One Schools fourth graders.
The last concert of the 2019/20 “Let’s Play” season is “At the movies with Gershwin” on April 27. This concert will honor the 50th anniversary of the Florence Symphony Guild. The concert will feature movie scores from the past 50 years. Guest pianist Thomas Pandolfi will play Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
