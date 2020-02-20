Lighthouse Ministries has served the Florence community for 23 years and helps more than 2,000 families each year with their most basic needs.
The agency was founded by several concerned pastors in our community who saw a tremendous need for families who are in a financial crisis. They believed, as we still believe today, that all persons deserve shelter, basic utilities, food and medication.
Because of this belief, Lighthouse Ministries financially helps with rent to prevent homelessness, utilities to prevent disconnection and life-sustaining prescription medications to prevent a medical crisis. We also have a small food pantry that families can visit if they are experiencing a food shortage.
Over the years, we have added four additional programs for the families we serve. One of those programs is the RAMP Program; which is made possible through our partnership with the United Way of Florence County. The RAMP Program assists low-income families or individuals who are bound to a wheelchair and are unable to enter or exit their home safely.
Our partnerships cover the cost of building materials, and then we team up with volunteer groups to construct ramps and handrails. This program not only helps these families gain independence; it gives our community an opportunity to give back through volunteering when building ramps.
With the support of organizations such as Wells Fargo, Aflac and the Women in Philanthropy, Lighthouse Ministries is able to provide our Working Mothers Education and Support Program. Focused on preventing child abuse and neglect, this program is for low-income working mothers with children between the ages of 0 and 5 years.
We also offer the Strengthening Families Program, a Children’s Trust of South Carolina program, funded in partnership by the Department of Social Service and the Duke Endowment. This program is for families with children between the ages of 6 and 11 years and builds stronger relationships in the family by teaching them how to better manage stress and family disagreements.
Lighthouse Ministries has also been involved with the First Friday Homeless Connect Event since this program began in 2012. The goal of this event is to connect homeless and near-homeless individuals with multiple services under one roof. More than 28 Florence-area agencies gather on the first Friday of each month to provide help with housing, food, employment, legal services, health screenings, pastoral counseling and more.
In order to provide all of the help and assistance that we offer, we are very thankful to have more than 40 committed volunteers who give back to the community through their time and talents. Our volunteers listen to the families’ concerns and provide guidance on how they can move beyond their crisis. Our volunteers are the heartbeat of our organization, and we have numerous opportunities for people to volunteer.
Since we have moved to our new building, the Patterson Building, we have been able to partner with other organizations to better serve our community. Families who come to us for financial assistance seldom only have one need that needs to be addressed. Our agency can help with those immediate needs and then also connect them to other resources just down the hall that can assist them with any other needs. There are currently eight organizations that provide services from our building, such as services for families with mental and physical disabilities, families who need legal services, veterans’ services and in-depth case management.
If you were to donate to Lighthouse Ministries, your donation would directly impact the families we serve. Families such as the one Eugenia is a part of. Eugenia is a single mother with two young daughters. She works full time, but complications from diabetes forced her to be out of work for more than two weeks. As someone already on a limited income, two weeks without pay left Eugenia unable to pay the electric bill. Fearing the possibility of her children being in the cold and in the dark, Eugenia turned to Lighthouse Ministries for assistance. We were able to provide a warm, safe home for her and her children by assisting with the electric bill as well as providing food and diapers. We were also able to connect her to other community agencies and enroll her in our Working Mothers Education and Support Program as well as our Strengthening Families Program, ensuring her family would have the resources needed to get through this crisis and beyond.
With your donation, Lighthouse Ministries can enhance the quality of life for at-risk children or disabled people, help pay rent to prevent homelessness or pay a needy family’s utilities to keep their homes warm or their water running. Your generosity allows Lighthouse Ministries to continue offering valuable and vital help to Florence’s neighbors in need. We are very grateful for the community’s continued support.
Learn more or donate at lighthouseflorence.org.
