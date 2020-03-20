The Florence Little Theatre has suspended activities until March 29.
The theatre released that news in a statement regarding its plans during the ongoing closures and postponements related to the coronavirus.
On its Facebook page, FLT’s Executive Director Jessica Larrimore said the following:
“Dear Florence Little Theatre Family,
“In an effort to help protect our volunteers, patrons, staff, and community, and in accordance with the CDC’s current recommendations for public gatherings, FLT will suspend activities until March 29.
“This includes Children’s Workshop classes, Rising Stars classes, and our Schoolhouse Players’ production of The Tortoise and the Hare that was scheduled for this week.
“Our staff and board will continue to monitor the situation. We will communicate through email and social media about new developments that could potentially impact our programming and schedule further.
“Thank you all for your support and we wish you good health during this uncertain time.”
Florence Little Theatre is in the middle of planning its season closer, “West Side Story,” which is still scheduled to hit the stage April 24 through May 2.
As the coronavirus continues to uproot plans across the country and world, the theatre is expected to make an announcement on its plans for its final show of the season. To stay updated, follow the theatre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/florencelittletheatre.
