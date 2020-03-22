Nearing the end of its current season, Florence Little Theatre recently revealed the lineup for its upcoming season, the 97th year in the theatre’s storied history.
The season will open this summer with a production of “Moana Jr.,” a stage adaption of the hit Disney film of the same name that only stars youths 18 years and younger.
Here’s what else the Florence Little Theatre has coming in its 2020-2021 season:
• “Something Rotten!” a recent Broadway hit musical comedy that follows two brothers competing with Shakespeare in 1595.
• Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” a stage adaptation of the classic whodunit murder mystery novel featuring detective Hercule Poirot and a wide cast of characters.
• Neil Simon’s “They’re Playing Our Song,” a smaller-scale musical that focuses on the relationship between Carole Bayer Sager and Marvin Hamlisch, who serve as the lyricist and composer of the show itself.
• “Glorious! The Story of Florence Foster Jenkins,” a comedic true story adaptation of Florence Foster Jenkins, “the worst singer in the world.”
• Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” a retelling of the classic story by two of the most accomplished composers in musical theatre history.
Season tickets go on sale April 24 and can be purchased at florencelittletheatre.org.
FLT has yet to announce dates for the season’s shows. Auditions will be held two-to-three months before each performance. To stay updated, be sure to follow the theatre’s Facebook page at facebook.com/florencelittletheatre.
