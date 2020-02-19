FLORENCE, S.C. — When it comes to Florence traditions, ducks and oysters go together like peanut butter and jelly.
Ducks Unlimited and oysters, that is.
The Ducks Unlimited Oyster Roast has been a winter staple for years in Florence County, and the event just keeps getting bigger.
“I don’t know exactly how long we’ve been doing the oyster roast, but I know it’s been around for many, many years,” Florence Chapter Chairman David Lowe said. “It’s something everybody looks forward to now, and it grows in attendance every year. In fact, it’s now slightly bigger than our annual banquet, which is in the fall.”
This year’s roast, now held at the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center behind Florence-Darlington Technical College, kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with happy hour. Fresh steamed oysters and a full “Southern, country” buffet will follow at 7 p.m. A ticket includes dinner and open bar.
“We’ll have plenty of oysters, but there will also be plenty of other great things to choose from for people who don’t eat oysters,” Lowe said. “I can guarantee there will be something for everyone, and the food is always great.”
In addition to dinner and drinks, there will be a silent and live auction featuring a wide array of items from custom artwork to furniture to clothing and guns. Those who aren’t looking to spend a ton bidding on items also will have an opportunity to score some gifts through raffles, drawings and games that will take place throughout the evening.
“I’ve been to several of these Ducks Unlimited events where I bought a $20 raffle ticket and ended up taking home something worth well over $1,000,” Lowe said. “We’ll have in excess of 100 items for auction and raffle, and this is some nice stuff. I’d say we have some of the best auction items around.”
So where does all of this money go? Lowe said events such as the oyster roast fund Ducks Unlimited’s mission, which is the conservation, restoration and management of wetlands and associated habitats for North America’s waterfowl. Of course, these habitats also benefit other wildlife, as well as humans, and Lowe said much of the money raised locally goes back into conservation efforts in South Carolina.
“Ducks Unlimited is not about hunting or killing ducks,” Lowe said. “And it’s not just for hunters. About half of our local committee doesn’t even duck hunt. It’s a group of people who care about preserving our wildlife breeding grounds and resting places. It’s not a hunting group, and it’s not a political group. It’s about buying up land to keep and preserve for our ducks and wildlife and for future generations to enjoy.”
The organization is volunteer-based, and Lowe said the Florence chapter is always looking for people who want to get involved and help in the mission, as well as private and business sponsors to help with funding. Sponsorship was how Lowe first got involved about eight years ago. He wound up serving on the chapter committee, and he said it’s work he thoroughly enjoys.
“We have people from all backgrounds, all walks of life, but conservation is what brings us together,” he said. “We have that common goal, and we really have a good time together. There’s a lot of good camaraderie with our group.”
In addition to supporting state and nationwide conservation efforts, the money raised by the oyster roast and other events allows Ducks Unlimited’s Florence Chapter to hold one to two Greenwing events a year. Greenwing events provide children and families an opportunity to spend a day together outdoors.
“We do educational programs and demonstrations, and we have dogs out and games, skeet shooting, just all kinds of stuff for the kids to enjoy and learn,” Lowe said. “The idea is to get kids outside, to get kids involved in doing something outside of the house. And with the money we raise, we’re able to do that at no cost to the kids and their families. These events are completely free.”
Tickets for Friday’s oyster roast are still available for $45 apiece. It’s also not too late to sponsor the event, Lowe said. Sponsorship opportunities start at $650, and some include a full table and table beverage service. A platinum sponsorship includes not only a table but also a Glock pistol.
For more information about the oyster roast, the chapter and volunteer activities, visit and follow Ducks Unlimited Florence Chapter’s Facebook page.
