FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Little Theatre’s latest musical — “Dreamgirls” — opens Friday night, and it has been a long time coming for its director, Cole Davis.
Davis, who got his start at FLT in 1995 (and has won three Irving Awards for his performances since then), is the middle member of a trio of first-time directors for the theater during its 96th season.
“It feels good to have been asked and to be trusted with such a large task,” Davis said. “I am learning more and more each day and with every rehearsal.”
“Dreamgirls,” which most people probably will remember from its 2006 film version starring Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Jamie Foxx, tells the story of a trio of singers who find stardom in 1960s-70s Chicago.
“In a nutshell, the show is loosely based on the Motown era of music,” Davis said. “We follow a close girl group who dreams of making it big in the music industry and all the deceit and obstacles they have to endure in order to make their dreams come true.”
Taking on a big musical as your first show can be a daunting task, which Davis calls “a huge show that requires huge effort,” adding, “and that’s exactly what we’ve gotten from everyone involved.”
The cast consists of 38 people, many of whom are first-timers at FLT. That might seem like a lot to juggle, but Davis does have experience wrangling onstage performers.
“I’ve co-directed ‘Annie, Jr.,’ and directed music for two other regular-season shows and a number of youth shows,” he said.
In addition to his time at the theater, he’s also a music teacher by day at the Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology in Darlington.
But how does directing at FLT differ from planning a Mayo show?
“(It’s) completely different,” he said. “My shows at Mayo are mostly music and choreography. Adding in set pieces, props, intricate costumes, dialogue, blocking ... it’s a lot, but I am blessed with a team of people that are doing more than expected to make this production possible.”
That team includes Jordan Jefferson as music director and conductor and Jackson Stone as the accompanist, in addition to at least a dozen more behind-the-scenes volunteers.
“The movie leaves out a lot of details,” Davis said. “You get the story in the movie, but in the stage show you get the story with intricate details that make the story so much more real. Our vision hopefully brings it all to life.” He added that he hopes “people get the chance to escape their everyday lives to delve into this story that’s loosely based on our country’s history.
“I’m hoping people will relate somehow to the characters while they also jam out to the music, laugh, cry, dance — really anything as long as they’re enjoying themselves.”
“Dreamgirls” opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Florence Little Theatre. The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday and then nightly from Tuesday through Feb. 1 (all at 7:30 p.m.).
Tickets are available at florencelittletheatre.org, at 843-662-3731 or from noon to 5 p.m. at 417 S. Dargan St. in downtown Florence.
