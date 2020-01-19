FLORENCE, S.C. – It all began with a group of old friends who love music and a good time.
And honestly, not much has changed for Florence’s Bonding Company.
These days, they’re just a little more public about it.
“That’s really all this is about for us – getting together, playing music and enjoying each other,” drummer and band “manager” CB Averitt said. “We’ve all known each other forever, and we realized a long time ago that we all shared a love of music so we decided to get together every so often and play.”
For many years, the pickin’ and playing was confined to Averitt’s “man cave.” There was no formal band or even a name for the group. It was just good friends having a good time, playing tunes they all enjoyed. And that was just fine. But eventually, something clicked and the group decided it was time to amp things up a bit.
“We always enjoyed playing together,” Averitt said. “Then one day, we realized, ‘Hey, we’ve got something pretty good here. We’re really not half bad.’ So we thought, ‘Why not share this and play out in public every couple of months?’”
Now a band, the group quickly established a name for itself, thanks to a sign that hangs in their rehearsal space at Averitt’s home. The sign reads “Bonding Company.”
“Back in the 1970s, my dad had a bail bonding company, ‘CBA Bonding Company,’ and the sign from that company hangs in my mancave/office where we always got together to play,” Averitt said. “So when we were looking for a name, we looked over at that sign and it was perfect. The sign was for an actual bail bonding company, but it described us perfectly.”
Established officially as Bonding Company, the band booked its first show at Southern Hops in Florence. That show led to a race weekend gig in downtown Darlington and later a family and friends show on Averitt’s property. And even though the youngest member of the band is well into his 50s, the show at Averitt’s home turned rock ‘n’ roll pretty quickly.
“Yeh, apparently, we were too loud and neighbors complained,” Averitt said, chuckling. “But then again, it’s not a real rock ‘n’ roll show ‘til the cops show up.”
In addition to Averitt, the band is made up of several well-known Pee Dee musicians, including Joe Mahaffey, Jon Baltzell, “Rusty” Strings, Alan Lane and Mal Weatherly. Each brings his own special style to the group, but Averitt said for the most part, the members enjoy the same style of music: classic rock and blues. Every once in a while, they’ll throw something by a newer artist such as Ed Sheeran in the mix.
“We’re always trying to add songs to our catalog,” Averitt said. “Right now we have about 45 songs we can do, but six months from now, we’ll probably have doubled that. Even though we’re a cover band, we do try really hard to pick songs that people around here don’t really play. In that respect, we made sure we were all on the same page from the beginning, that we all wanted to play music we enjoy, not what’s popular.”
Still, the playlist includes a lot of familiar, popular artists from multiple decades and genres. A Dire Straits tune may be followed up by an ‘80s hit from Journey or a Chuck Berry staple from the ‘50s.
“We’re still a very diverse group, and we try to accommodate everyone,” Averitt said.
“Everybody in the band has veto power, but I’d say we all use it very sparingly. If one of us says, ‘Hey, I’d like to do this song,’ unless someone else absolutely hates it, we’re gonna do it. We get together about twice a month to practice, and though we’re serious about playing and doing it well, we’re not that serious. We don’t talk religion or politics. That’s the only rule. We all love music, and that’s what brought us together. The No. 1 goal is to have fun, hang out and talk music. When you keep it on that level, you can learn a lot from each other.”
Averitt said neither he nor his bandmates have any delusions of grandeur or dreams of tour buses and arena shows. They’re content and happy with the way things are.
“We’re a group of middle-aged guys who enjoy getting together and playing music,” he said. “We’re not doing anything groundbreaking here. We’re a cover band, and we like to have fun. If people come out to hear us and they have fun, that’s a success to me.
“It’s definitely not about money for us. We all have day jobs. This is just a fun side gig. At our last show, someone came up to me and said, ‘Y’all are my new favorite local band.’ And I thought that was pretty cool. If people are enjoying us, then we’re doing something right. That’s all this is about for us.”
