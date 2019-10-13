FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Symphony Orchestra will begin its 2019-20 “Let’s Play!” season at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center.
Guest artist Benjamin Woods will play Beethoven’s “Emperor” Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major, Op. 73.
“I’m delighted to be back performing with the symphony and playing for my friends in Florence,” said the former FSO conductor.
Woods has given numerous solo piano concerts in celebrated venues across the nation, including Coolidge Auditorium at the Library of Congress and Carnegie Recital Hall in New York City. He is the former conductor of the Florence Symphony Orchestra and currently a professor emeritus of music at Francis Marion University.
The “Let’s Play!” season marks the 71st year for the FSO.
“This season offers a great variety of concerts for our patrons,” said Pamela Glass, the FSO executive director. “We are excited about spotlighting our incredible musicians and great local talent.”
In November, the “Out of this World” concert features Roderick Brown, a saxophone soloist playing “Escapades” by John Williams. This concert also includes “The Planets” by Gustav Holst.
The FSO “Let’s Play!” season also includes symphony concerts in December, February and April. Season tickets are still available. For more information, visit florencesymphony.com. For tickets, call the FMU PAC ticket office at 843-661-4444.
