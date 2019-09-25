FLORENCE, S.C. – A band in the Beach Music Hall of Fame will take the stage at Florence After Five Friday evening.
The monthly concert series is expected to feature the Catalinas Band. The Catalinas were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the Beach Music Hall of Fame in 1995. The band is best known for its classic "Summertime's Callin' Me," which was recorded in 1975.
“While the Catalinas have their roots in beach music, they play a wide variety of music that includes songs from every decade from the '60s to current hits,” said Ray Reich, downtown development manager for the city. “Because Florence After Five draws such a broad demographic of fans, we try to book bands that have a broad appeal and the Catalinas certainly fall into that category of bands.”
There will be a kids zone with activities for the children.
A special drink that has been named a “Wine-O-Rita” has been a big hit this year at Florence After Five. It takes just like a margarita but instead of conventional tequila, it uses a fermented wine-based alcohol. It is similar to tequila, in that it is harvested from the same plant, but it has a lower alcohol content and is classified as a wine, not hard liquor.
The featured craft beers will be from Holy City Brewing and Bud Light and Michelob Ultra will also be available.
Attendees can also enjoy a variety of soft drinks from Pepsi.
Food is available for sale from a variety of food vendors including Victors, Wholly Smokin, Rita’s, Big Stan’s, Erika’s, Local Motive, Edible Arrangements, Sweet Tooth, Low Country Kettle Corn, and Fatz Café.
Admission To Florence After Five is free compliments Of Victors, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, Holy City Brewing, and Carolina Bank. The featured monthly sponsors are Hotel Florence and Hyatt Place.
Attendees are welcome to take chairs but coolers are not permitted.
The concert series is held the final Friday of the month, April-October. It begins at 5:30 p.m. and the band takes the stage at 6 p.m. with the entertainment continuing until 8:30 p.m.
This is the 10th year since the concert series began. Originally the event was held in the location of the city’s parking deck and 200 people were considered a good crowd. Now the event takes up an entire block and usually draws between 1,000 and 1,500 people.
However, the downtown entertainment doesn’t stop at 8:30 p.m. as there are numerous after parties at downtown restaurants. The Spazmatics will be playing in the Renaissance Dining Courtyard, The Boomerz will be the featured band at Local Motive Brewery and Jazz on Dargan will feature the After Dark Band with live jazz.
Florence After Five is downtown in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.
The last of the concert series will feature Chocolate Chip and Company on Oct. 25.
For more information, go to florencedowntown.com or call 843-678-5912.
