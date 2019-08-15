FLORENCE, S.C. — The Allman Betts Band has rescheduled its concert at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center for May 6.
The group postponed more than 30 North American concerts in August and September, including the Sept. 19 concert at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center, because of an unavoidable medical situation involving Devon Allman.
Ticket sales for the concert will resume at noon today.
Tickets that were purchased for the Sept. 19 concert date will be honored for the new date of May 6. Ticket holders seeking a refund should contact the FMU Performing Arts Center ticket office prior to Sept. 25 by calling the FMU PAC Ticket Office at 843-661-4444, or by visiting the ticket office at 201 South Dargan Street, Florence, S.C. 29506.