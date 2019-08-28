FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence After Five will be bouncing on Friday.
BOUNCE! Party Band is the next band set to perform at the monthly concert series.
BOUNCE! is described on its website as a “high energy wedding and party band from the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.” The band plays favorite dance songs for the last 40 years. BOUNCE! has public shows each year in several North Carolina cities.
Florence After Five is a family friendly event.
Food is available for sale from a variety of food vendors.
Attendees can also enjoy a variety of beers from various vendors or soft drinks from Pepsi.
The event also features a kids zone. Florence After Five goes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Admission to the August Florence After Five Is free compliments Of Florence Downtown Development and corporate sponsors Victors Restaurant, MUSC Florence Medical Center, Commonhouse Aleworks and Carolina Bank.
The featured monthly sponsor for July is Food Lion, which will have its food truck on site and will be doing giveaways throughout the event.
However, the downtown entertainment doesn’t stop when the concert ends; there are numerous after parties at downtown restaurants.
Attendees are welcome to bring chairs but coolers are not permitted.
Florence After Five is a concert series held on the last Friday of the month from April until October by the Florence Downtown Development Corporation and the city of Florence. The concerts take place in the 100 block of South Dargan Street.
This is the 10th year since the concert series began.
“Until recently we were unsure of what year the event started, however, local attorney Ed Love who was very involved with starting Florence After Five recently provided documentation showing that the first event was held May 1, 2009, featuring a local band The Woodys,” Florence Downtown Development Manager Ray Reich said. “According to Ed, during the first year the event was held on the first Friday of each month, but after running into July 4th and Labor Day, it was moved to the final Friday of each month in 2010.”
Originally the event was held in the location of the city’s parking deck and 200 people were considered a good crowd. Now the event takes up an entire block and usually draws between 1,000 and 1,500 people.
Reich said the concert series helps the city’s downtown in two ways: It gets people to come downtown and see the businesses that are located there, and it also encourages entrepreneurs to look at the downtown as location for their business.
This year’s concert series will feature the Catalinas on Sept. 27 and Chocolate Chip and Company on Oct. 25.
For more information, go to florencedowntown.com or call 843-678-5912.