FLORENCE, S.C. — Lee Freeman, owner of TAB Florence-Myrtle Beach, celebrated joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with a ribbon cutting outdoors at the chamber office. Chamber ambassadors took part in the ceremony.
TAB stands for The Alternative Board. Freeman said TAB helps “forward-thinking business owners grow their business, increase profitability and improve their lives by leveraging local business advisory boards, private business coaching and proprietary strategic services.
Tab is celebrating its 30th year in business.
“As an owner I develop and facilitate local business-advisory boards,” Freeman said.
He has been with the company for a little less than a year.
“My role is to facilitate board meeting and provide coaching sessions,” Freeman said. “I am a certified TAB facilitator and coach.”
Freeman said his background is in print and print marketing. He said he wanted a business where he could work with business owners and help them reach their full potential and realize their business goals.
Freeman said the greatest benefit to being a part of TAB is that it helps owners be more strategic about their business, to prioritize and have accountability. Through the advisory board and business coaching, business owners are able to stay focused on what really matters.
“Through the board they have a safe place to get advice and take their business to a different level,” Freeman said.
Freeman said he will have two boards in Florence and two in the Myrtle Beach area. He said businesses are invited to be a member. There is no long-term obligation, no more than 6 to 10 members on a board and members are noncompeting, he said.
“I have a strong desire to help business owners and get them the most out of their businesses,” he said.
Freeman said he has been a longtime supporter of the Chamber of Commerce.
“We have a great chamber in Florence,” he said. “The chamber helps and supports local businesses. We have common interest.”
He grew up in Darlington and has lived most of his adult life in Florence. Freeman works out of his home.
To learn more about TAB Florence-Myrtle Beach visit www.TABFlorence-MyrtleBeach.com, call 843-2877 or email lee@TABflorencemyrtlebeach.com
