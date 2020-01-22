FLORENCE, S.C. — Defy Florence will host Jump for Jeremiah from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to raise money for McLeod Pediatric Rehab and celebrate the first birthday of Jeremiah, a child with a rare mitochondrial disease.
Jeremiah has thymidine kinase 2, called TK2, which weakens the muscles, impedes motor skills and can affect breathing.
Instead of having a first birthday party, Jeremiah’s parents decided to raise money to help other children.
Defy Florence will donate 20% of all ticket sales for the event to McLeod Pediatric Rehab.
Tickets may be purchased online or in person. Those purchasing tickets in person must show the flyer either on their phone or printed out for their ticket to count toward the fundraiser.
Aneesa Licorish, Jeremiah’s mother, said she decided to host Jump for Jeremiah rather than have a normal birthday party because she wanted to give back to McLeod Pediatric Rehab, which helps a lot of children.
“His birthday is more about celebrating life, not just life for him but life for others,” Licorish said. “It’s not just celebrating Jeremiah’s life, but those places that are out here helping other people’s lives.”
McLeod Pediatric Rehab works with nearly 70 children a day, Licorish said.
“I am super thankful for the rehab center,” Licorish said.
Licorish said the therapists at McLeod Pediatric Rehab helped her to push for getting genetic testing done on her son when she was still looking for a diagnosis.
For those who would like to donate who cannot attend, tickets may still be purchased for the time slot or donations are accepted at any Wells Fargo to the Jeremiah Gracen TK2D Warrior Fund.
You can follow Jeremiah’s journey on Facebook at Jeremiah Grace TK2D Warrior.
