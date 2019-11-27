FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington used an 8-0 run in the second half, and that set the tone for the Falcons' 61-55 win against Lee Central that captured the Turkey Shootout championship on Wednesday at West Florence High School.
The Falcons’ Deuce Hudson was named tournament MVP.
DARLINGTON (61)
Dubose 7, Deuce Hudson 16, Polk 5, Perkins 4, Bowens 4, Lewis 6, Scott 18, Gary 1.
LEE CENTRAL (55)
Kelly 2, Daveon Thomas 19, Holloman 9, LeBron Thomas 23, Perry 2.
WILL BE UPDATED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.