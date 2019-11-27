Darlington turkey shootout

Darlington poses with the championship trophy after beating Lee Central in the Turkey Classic final Wednesday at West Florence High School.

 BY SCOTT CHANCEY Morning News schancey@florencenews.com

FLORENCE, S.C. – Darlington used an 8-0 run in the second half, and that set the tone for the Falcons' 61-55 win against Lee Central that captured the Turkey Shootout championship on Wednesday at West Florence High School.

The Falcons’ Deuce Hudson was named tournament MVP.

DARLINGTON (61)

Dubose 7, Deuce Hudson 16, Polk 5, Perkins 4, Bowens 4, Lewis 6, Scott 18, Gary 1.

LEE CENTRAL (55)

Kelly 2, Daveon Thomas 19, Holloman 9, LeBron Thomas 23, Perry 2.

WILL BE UPDATED

Subscribe to Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).

Tags

Prep Sports Writer

A five-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.