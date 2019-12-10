DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington man was arrested Tuesday on three counts of criminal sexual conduct, third degree, and one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.
The arrest of Joseph James Williamson was announced by Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Williamson is 47.
According to investigators, Williamson engaged in sexual battery with a 14-year-old victim on at least three occasions. Investigators also allege Williamson communicated with the juvenile through social media and text messaging to entice the victim to engage in sexual activities. Investigators are seeking additional charges.
