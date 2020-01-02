Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington girls outscored Cheraw 16-2 during the first quarter and won 51-7 in Thursday’s first round of the Too Tough To Tame Tourney, hosted by the Falcons.
Darlington plays the Camden-Lakewood winner for the championship at 6 p.m. today. Also today Cheraw will face the Camden-Lakewood loser at 3.
Coach Bradley Knox’s team, which led 27-6 at halftime, then outscored the Braves 12-0 during the third.
“I really was proud of our kids and how they came out,” Darlington coach Bradley Knox said. “We had a good shoot-around this morning, and they shot the ball well today. It finally transferred to the game, and hopefully it will transfer through the end of our season.”
Tahleya Mayze and Trezure Montgomery led the first-half charge, combining for 17 points. Mayze went on to be the game’s high scorer with 15.
“(Mayze) is a senior this year. We brought her up as a sophomore, and we saw the potential in her early and it’s finally kind of sticking with her,” said Knox, whose team is 9-3. “Hopefully, she can continue to shoot the ball like the way she shot today.
“And as for Trezure, she had two good days of practice, and that’s what we ask for,” he added. “If you practice right, you’ll play the game right. And that’s what she did today.”
Darlington, with its pressure defense, did not allow Cheraw many times to get set as the Braves totaled two points in the first quarter.
Darlington’s lead reached 30 (36-6) in the third quarter, the Falcons did not let up as the score grew to what amounted to be the final score with 35 seconds left in the game.
That also gave Knox a chance to build depth by giving everybody a chance to play.
“We talked about that over the break,” Knox said. “We got a chance to get in the gym and work on our craft and work on our weaknesses and keep the chemistry going and flow of practice going. For right now, it’s been working and we just want to work and get better every game.”
After today’s Too Tough To Tame final, the Falcons start Region 6-4A play Friday at Hartsville.
That’s when it really matters, and Knox hopes this tournament serves as the perfect springboard.
“We want to play hard and play with confidence, and play every possession as if it’s your last,” Knox said. “Hopefully, that can transfer to region play.”
D 16 11 12 12 — 51
C 2 4 0 1 — 7
DARLINGTON (51)
Davis 7, Montgomery 7, Jackson 2, Jones 2, Gee 6, Johnson 4, Madison 2, Joseph 4, Tahleya Mayze 15.
CHERAW (7)
S. Brown 1, D. Brown 1, Worrel 3, Gray 2.
Camden 68 Lakewood 29DARLINGTON — Tiyana Peterson scored 24 points, followed by Joyce Edwards with 19 as they helped Camden cruise to its blowout win Thursday.
The Bulldogs play Darlington for the Too Tough To Tame title at 6 p.m. today on the Falcons’ home court.
Lakewood, which was outscored 25-9 during the third quarter, was led by Maliasa Rhodes’ 10 points. Lakewood will play Cheraw at 3 today at Darlington.
L 7 8 9 5 — 29
C 13 16 25 14 — 68
LAKEWOOD (29)
Roach 5, Billups 2, Treasure Smalls 3, Trinity Smalls 7, Williams 2, Maliasa Rhodes 10.
CAMDEN (68)
Carter 9, Tiyana Peterson 24, Vaughan 2, Champion 7, Joyce Edwards 19, Wyatt 7
A five-time APSE national contest honoree, Scott recently authored his first book,”70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway.” In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship and earned degrees from Young Harris College (Ga.) and Berry College (Ga.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.