AIKEN, S.C. — Finn Millians had 44 assists and 13 digs for FMU, but it wasn’t enough in the 22-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-11, 15-9 loss to USC-Aiken in the Peach Belt Conference women’s volleyball Friday night.
FMU falls to 15-11, 2-5 in PBC and will travel to Lander at 2 p.m. today.
Newberry 3 Coker 0
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Camryn Tate had 13 digs and three aces as Cokra fell 25-10, 25-22, 26-24 at Newberry.
The Cobras fall to 6-16, 3-14 in SAC women’s volleyball and will travel to Anderson at 2 p.m. today.
