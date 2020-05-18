Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR CENTRAL FLORENCE COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM EDT... AT 537 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER FRIENDFIELD, OR 10 MILES NORTH OF LAKE CITY, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PAMPLICO, HYMAN, EFFINGHAM, FRIENDFIELD, CLAUSSEN, NEW HOPE, EVERGREEN AND COWARD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THUNDERSTORMS CAN POSE A VARIETY OF THREATS INCLUDING GUSTY WINDS, SMALL HAIL, CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND LOCALIZED FLOODING. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU REMAIN INDOORS UNTIL THE STORM PASSES. &&