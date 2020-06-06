FLORENCE, S.C. — What started out Saturday evening as an open container stop in Scranton ended in a rollover crash on James Jones Boulevard in Florence.
The driver was identified by Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby as Douglas Evert Washington, 38. He was pulled over on suspicion of an open container violation.
A Scranton officer took a liquor bottle from Washington and placed it on the hood of the SUV Washington was driving and asked him to step out of the vehicle, Kirby said.
Washington fled and was stopped when a deputy used a PIT maneuver on him at the bridge on James Jones Boulevard, Kirby said.
Washington was not seriously injured in the crash, Kirby said.
Kirby said Washington was charged with driving under suspension, violating the liquor law and failing to stop for blue lights, second offense.
