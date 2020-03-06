FLORENCE — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce welcomed Woodforest National Bank into its membership on Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The bank is located within the Walmart Supercenter on North Beltline Drive in Florence. Chamber ambassadors joined the staff for the celebration.
Woodforest opened its first account on Feb. 13. Friday was its official debut for the Florence and Hartsville locations, said Takiyah Sheppard, branch manager of the Florence location.
“We are a full-service bank,” Sheppard said.
The bank offers individual and business checking accounts, savings accounts, revolving lines of credit, secured, unsecured loans, and business loans and other services, Sheppard said. “We also offer online banking services.”
Sheppard said the bank offers seven-day-week banking. The bank is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It has two ATMS with one full service ATM that accepts deposits.
Sheppard said the bank offers direct deposit with pay a day earlier.
The bank has a staff of four.
Sheppard said plans are to open a branch in the Walmart Supercenter on Irby Street in March 2021.
Woodforest is also in Dillon, Marion/Mullins, Cheraw, Conway and Myrtle Beach, she said.
The bank is based in Texas and operates in 17 states with more than 800 locations, Sheppard said. There are 46 branches in South Carolina. Sheppard said all are located in Walmart except for some in Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.