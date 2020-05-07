FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center Thursday afternoon honored the best of its best with its annual Nurses of the Year ceremony.
The ceremony is usually a standing-room-only event conducted in one of the hospital's larger meeting rooms but because of COVID-19 this year, it was pared down and conducted outside, on the Pavilion's front lawn.
"We typically have a huge gathering," said chief nursing officer Tony Derrick. "We want to protect one another. We want to protect our patients. So we are wearing our masks today and we want to make sure our distancing is in place.
"This is not going to be huge celebration but it is a huge celebration because we are doing it in the midst of what we're facing," Derrick said.
"I refuse as a chief nursing officer to allow the COVID-19 pandemic to take away from the opportunity to celebrate the greatness around us, which is our nurses. 2020 has been designated the Year of the Nurse, and this year they have had to take on new leadership roles and innovation. They are faced with science that we have little evidence about, yet they are here, providing exceptional care to our patients. This is what nursing is all about,” Derrick said.
The 2020 Nurse of the Year Award recipients are Donya Baker, CRNA; Nichole Filyaw, RN, and Korrie Knight, MST.
"Being selected as a Nurse of the Year is a very honorable recognition," Derrick said. "We appreciate our nurses every day, but Nurses Week is a time we honor our nurses for providing quality care to our patients. The Mission of McLeod Health is to improve the overall health and well-being of the people living within South Carolina and eastern North Carolina by providing excellence in health care, and our nurses are an instrumental part of that goal."
Baker, Advanced Practice Nurse of the Year, is a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
“Donya is considered one of the most caring CRNAs in our department,” said Rocky Cagle, nursing director for anesthesia. “She can find the silver lining in every situation and treats everyone like family. This has been a critical time for the organization, and she has selflessly volunteered to be on our intubation team for the hospital. Her sacrifices allowed others who are more vulnerable or have small children at home to lessen their chance of exposure. Her selfless personality is evident in all that she does. Patients who choose McLeod as their choice for medical excellence can be assured that the standard of excellence will be upheld with the care that she provides.”
Filyaw, Registered Nurse of the Year, works on the oncology floor.
“She is a great team player and loves her patients and families,” said Eddie Hobbs, director of nursing for inpatient oncology. “She is supportive and kind, always respectful and empathetic to the needs of others. When it comes to the McLeod core values, there is no one who better exemplifies them more than Nichole. She is the epitome of a professional nurse.”
Knight, Nursing Technician of the Year, is a medical surgical technician (MST) with Share-the-Care.
“Korrie exemplifies the values of McLeod. She goes above and beyond daily to assist others and always does so with a bright smile,” said Cindy Miller, director of nursing support services. “Treating each patient like a family member, Korrie provides the service excellence experience we all strive for.”
"A McLeod Nurse does not do what they do for the recognition; they do it for the patients," said Derrick. "Every day, I am in awe of what our nurses can accomplish. Our outcomes prove what excellent care our patients receive. As the chief nursing officer, I am so impressed with their quality work and daily dedication. I believe we have some of the best nurses in the world here at McLeod."
