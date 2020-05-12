FLORENCE, S.C. — Appreciation for the staff at McLeod Regional Medical Center Tuesday came served on a bun, with fixings, a side of chips, a drink and a large cookie — all prepared and served (remotely) by hospital managers.
"In celebration of Hospital Week we are feeding our staff, all our frontline staff, today to show them our appreciation for all the work they do every day, but especially during this COVID pandemic," said McLeod Regional Medical Center administrator Will Mcleod.
McLeod and other masked managers flipped burgers and rolled hot dogs amid plumes of gray, aromatic smoke behind the Pavilion. Other members of management shuttled well-done burgers and hot dogs to an assembly line where they were put on buns and then into boxes of burgers and hot dogs that department managers carted back for lunches to staff members.
"For us it's a chance for the leadership team to come together to serve those who are serving our patients every day," McLeod said. "Everything they do is important."
A pallet of burgers sat beside the propane-fired, trailer-sized grill capable of grilling 250 burgers at a time.
McLeod said the plan was to prepare and serve 3,500 burgers and about 5,000 hot dogs in two shifts to workers on three shifts at the hospital.
"We started cooking around 10 a.m. and we're going to serve until about 1:30 p.m. for lunch, first shift and second shift. Then we're coming back about 6:30 p.m. and we're going to serve from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and we're going to serve the night shift," McLeod said.
McLeod said the hospital hadn't done something like this for its workers for about three years but had already planned to do it this year, but that was before the pandemic hit.
"It's the least we can do to show our appreciation and it's good to do it on hospital week," McLeod said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.