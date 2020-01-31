FLORENCE, S.C. – Jule Eldridge, Jason Newton and Robb Sasser, who managed $645 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Florence, have joined the employee unit of Raymond James.
Eldridge, who joined a predecessor of Wells Fargo in 2000, has been in the financial services industry for more than 24 years.
Newton joined Wells Fargo in 2006. He began his career in 2002 at Wachovia Securities and moved to Uvest Financial Services Group in 2003.
Sasser began his career at a Wells Fargo predecessor firm, First Union Brokerage, in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.