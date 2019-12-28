For New Year’s, I hope you are planning to enjoy a big pot of collards (a symbol for green cash), black-eyed peas (for coins) and maybe even hog jowls.
Since hogs cannot turn their heads to look backward, eating pork such as hog jowls represents looking forward to the New Year. However, I think I will leave off the hog jowls myself. My wife puts up with me smelling up the house with the greens if I keep it down by cooking them in a pressure cooker, but I know better than pushing my luck.
The excitement of entering the New Year surrounds us. As my daddy would say, “The shiny has not rubbed off yet.”
Now we must settle into the new, the unknown, The Future. I love new chances, the ability to start over or, as city folks would say, “to begin anew.”
I love new beginnings so much that I consider every morning that I awake a blessing in itself, as a new start. See, I grew up poor, barefoot, bogged down and stuck in the poor sandy soils of the S.C. Sandhills. I know what it is like to struggle, but in my old age I have learned that struggling isn’t bad. In fact, I enjoy beating the odds.
Believe it or not, I get this from farming. My mom and dad might have had a hard time feeding their nine kids, but Dad still had a gleam in his eye when he started preparing for the spring crops, because he considered it a new beginning.
There is always something new on the farm. In fact, the most precious thing I own is my dad’s old homemade walking stick, which I proudly display on the fireplace hearth of my main room. He used it to push vegetable transplants into that poor old McBee soil, to muster up enough strength to get up on that old Farmal tractor and to keep farming even though he had many surgeries, including two open-heart operations.
Farming gets in your blood. There are many new beginnings, and surely there is no end to farming, especially in the South, where we can plant three or more crops on the same land in a year. If one crop fails, plant again. If one crop does poorly in one field, plant it in a different field. If you lose money on one crop, plant alternative crops.
Therefore, one of the main topics of interest Jan. 15-16 at the S.C. Agribiz & Farm Expo at the Florence Center is alternative crops. Some of the alternatives presented include processing vegetables, hemp, blackberries, peaches, sod and Christmas trees.
Farming in the South might not be simple, but it sure is interesting, exciting and challenging.
