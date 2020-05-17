It has been one nice spring except for all the wind. For a long time, the word “spring” was lost from our Southern vernacular. However, it is getting hot now and just hold on to seat of your pants for the ride.
Strawberries have loved these nice conditions and we may have what the Northerners call “June Bearing Strawberries” actually yielding in June this year — they usually stop producing here the end of May due to our heat. Please keep coming out to support our great local strawberry growers and while you are there you may be able to get a little squash, onions, cabbage, collards, etc., to make your meal complete. However, remember to bring a cooler and some ice to keep them fresh on your way home.
While we are talking about the weather, we must mention the wind and we have had to hold to the seat of our pants all spring to keep from being blown away. Due to the wind most tomato, pepper, peas, beans, etc., plantings look bruised, beaten, and near death. Most of them will recover, but it will delay harvest. To add insult to injury these injured plants have been bombarded by tiny little insects called thrips making them like we say in McBee “UUUGLIER.”
And brother I know ugly because I must look at him in the mirror every morning — therefore God blessed me with the most beautiful woman on earth as my wife — to balance the world.
Never, never, and never drown everything with a pyrethrum or Sevin. They kill all the beneficial insects that are battling all the bad insects like thrips and your crop is left totally defenseless. Most of the time plants will do better only relying on natural controls than with an application of a wild, unknowing, reckless broad-spectrum insecticide. Instead of going off half-cocked with a sprayer, first know what you are trying to control and how best to control that problem.
Growing anything, especially horticultural crops in the South, ain’t easy and is both an art and a science. Many can read a book and explain to you all the science, but the art takes blood, sweat, and tears, especially in our heat.
Therefore, Chesterfield County Extension is sponsoring via Zoom “Tuesday Morning with Tony.” It will be a question-and-answer session about farming, lawns, gardening, and landscaping starting on May 26 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Register at https://tonytuesday.eventbrite.com by May 25. For questions, call 843-680-2864 or email arstarn@Clemson.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.