After all these years traveling around the Pee Dee, and visiting fields with all kinds of problems, I have concluded that nematodes are our weakest link in vegetable production. I refer to them as the hidden robber of yields and quality.
These microscopic worms attack or attach to the roots of plants preventing them from getting water and nutrients for plant growth and production. I compare this to you having your mouth sewn up and having to eat and drink through a straw. There are over 20 different plant parasitic nematodes that attack the roots of plants in South Carolina, so as we would say in McBee, “We have a fight on our hands.”
Most row-crop farmers pay attention to nematodes only when they have highly visual symptoms in a crop. Most of our vegetable farmers were once or still are row-crop farmers. The bottom line is that this non-aggressive approach doesn’t work for vegetables. Vegetables are not cheap to grow and require a more intensive production regimen.
All farmable soil in South Carolina has plant parasitic nematodes, but the number of them present determines if they are hurting your bottom line. Don’t guess — test. Now is the best time to take nematode samples because their population has built up all summer-long. Collect samples from many places in the field or problem area, from the top six inches of soil, mix together, and bring a quart of soil to your local Clemson Extension Office. In Florence our office is in the back of the Public Services Building at the corner of Third Loop and Irby Street (2685 S. Irby St.).
It will take about three weeks to get the results and if nematodes are at levels high enough to affect your bottom line you need to consider your control options. It is true that we have lost some of the effective controls like methyl bromide (MB) that we had in the past, but today we have new, easier-to-use-lower-cost-options that are not quite as effective as MB but perform well. Some of these are Velum, Nimitz, and Majestine. Investigate, do some homework, and call me at 843-519-2402 so you can decide which is best for your operation.
However, my favorite way to control nematodes is to plant a brassica crop (turnips, mustard, kale, collards, etc.) in the field, allow it to grow tall, mow low, and immediately plow into the soil. As they degrade they break down and release a chemical that permeates the soil and kills nematodes. I jokingly tell farmers I could not stand the stink of them rotting either. You can buy special brassica seed developed for this purpose or just use some commercial varieties (some work better than others) like Southern Giant Curled Mustard, which works well.
