I may be lost in the sixties, but I think cool-season crops are cool. Kids today would say they are “sick” but I say cool season crops keep you from being sick.
Not only are they great tasting and full of nutrients, but also full of fiber to keep you on your “regular” path to healthiness. Many people, especially those of the Northern persuasion, think it’s that “Jingle Bell Season” but in the South it’s that “Greens Season.” They have never developed a taste for our Southern delicacies like collard greens, turnip greens, and my favorite: a turnip/mustard green mix
Fall and winter or what little-bit-of-cold we call winter is a major growing season in South Carolina. I tell Northerners we do have 4 seasons in South Carolina: “Almost Summer — Strawberry; Summer — Butterbean/Pea; Still Summer — Peach; and Christmas — Greens.”
Greens harvest is just starting, and some type of green should soon be on everyone’s table. You are deprived, missing-out, or just ignorant of Southern delicacies, if you are not partaking of these winter delights. Many folks today seem afraid of traditional Southern vegetables. It’s like turnips (lions), mustard (tigers), and collards (bears), “Oh My!” Only grandma had time to cook them, they will stink-up my house, and they give me gas. A pressure cooker works well, quickly, and helps keep down the smell. And like my grandkids tell me, just take a pill. However, we can always stick in some of what I call “Yankee Collards (kale) or Yankee Mustard (spinach) to make them happy.
Cool-season vegetables are those that originated in temperate climates and have their favorable growth periods during the cool parts of the year. Most grow well between 50 and 80 degrees F. They really grow well in our South Carolina fall. Then many times around Thanksgiving we will have a freeze followed by several weeks of milder weather. Hardy vegetables like broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cabbage, collards, onions, radish, spinach, and turnips will perform well even when temperatures drop into the twenties.
Some cool-season vegetables like beets, Chinese cabbage, cauliflower is considered tender and can be killed by freezing temperatures if the plants are not moderated to cold or what we call hardened off. However, even when the bottom drops out and temperatures drop rapidly their season can be extended by covering with row covers during these cold snaps.
Warning! This past week I found an awful disease of plants in the mustard family called clubroot in a Florence home garden. As I responded to the homeowner — “This is clubroot, an awful disease of brassicas (greens, cabbage, etc.). It was first found in South Carolina in 2015 and that farm has a voluntary quarantine to keep it from spreading. Please do not move plants or soil and cause it to spread. It will stay in the soil for a long time (almost forever) and has the capability to destroy the brassica industry in South Carolina.”
When diseased plants are pulled from the soil, the roots are usually swollen and distorted (cancerous). The name clubroot is derived from these symptoms. Root malformation may vary in size from very small swellings on the tap and lateral roots to large club-shaped roots, depending on when the plants became infected. In addition to reducing the plant’s ability to take up water and nutrients, the clubbed tissue fails to develop a protective outer layer and, thus, is susceptible to invasion by soft rotting bacteria.
Fresh South Carolina greens are a little short this year because many farmers’ first planting was either lost or severely stunted by hot/dry weather. Many farmers replanted making the crop late and the limited supply of transplants resulted in a reduced acreage. At present collards are expensive so many farmers are either putting 3 to 4 plants in a bundle or if possible making smaller bundles. When more plants are put in a bundle it further reduces yield making the crop even shorter.
But there is a short cut — just open a can. McCall Farms is canning superb Southern vegetables right here in Florence County. Already washed, cooked, and seasoned, they are sold under the brand names Margaret Holmes and Glory, and only need to be heated and served. Watch out, Grandma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.