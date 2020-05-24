I have been out visiting our wonderful SC Certified Farm stands. This past week I brought home 2 gallons of strawberries, 9 huge onions, a mess of squash, a mess of collards, and a 15-pound cabbage.
This all brought back sweet memories of my mama. I remember running through the screened door, through the porch where I shucked many an ear of sweet corn, and into the kitchen where Mama with her sweet smile would be standing next to her stove (where it seemed she always stood trying to feed all us nine kids). I would stop long enough to help remove the skins from the potatoes with a special potato scraping dohicky Mama had (I think since the beginning of time) so we wouldn’t have to waste any with the peels.
My mouth waters just thinking about helping Mama scratch around those Irish potato plants to get enough red and golden jewels to boil a pot. Then she would cover them with water, plop in a whole stick of butter, and boil them until they started to fall apart, which made what we called the pot liquor thick with the potato starch.
While they were boiling, she would have me slice the squash, mince the scallions, and coat them with a thin layer of cornmeal. After heating the oil in the fry pan, she gently rolled this glorious mixture into the hot grease — I can still remember the sizzle. By the way, today for health purposes, I leave out the cornmeal. Then, I helped by slicing an entire fresh cabbage, nothing was wasted — I would even eat the raw core.
Again, she would heat oil but this time in a deep pot and sizzle the cabbage — what we called frying the cabbage — before adding water to boil. After grabbing a piece of Mama’s pan-fried chicken (if only the Colonel knew how to cook chicken that good), a handful of Mama’s hot biscuits, and a fresh scallion, I would sit down and totally lose myself in a country-boy’s heaven.
However, I must quit writing because of the tears in my eyes, and I must get back to helping those SC Certified Farms produce their wonderful crops. Most are open and ready to serve you. Please go the SC Department of Agriculture Website (https://agriculture.sc.gov/) and check them out. However, if you want to grow your own produce, Chesterfield County Extension is sponsoring via Zoom “Tuesday Morning with Tony.” A question and answer session about farming, lawns, gardening, and landscaping starting on May 26 from 9 to 10 a.m. Register at https://tonytuesday.eventbrite.com by May 25. For questions, call 843-680-2864 or email arstarn@Clemson.edu.
The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its program to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.