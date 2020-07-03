Nothing says “Southern” more than a big pot of butterbeans or peas.
At one-time, Lake City was considered the “Bean Capital of the World.” Bushels and bushels of snap beans were loaded onto rail cars and shipped to all the large Northern cities. Therefore, Lake City is the home of the National Historic Bean Market Museum.
The Bean Market Museum is a true gem in the Pee Dee of South Carolina. Not only do the folks at the Bean Market Museum preserve the past of how beans were marketed, sold and shipped but they also encourage the future of the Pee Dee through community development and tourism.
Today, the Lake City area and the surrounding counties are still the bean capital of South Carolina, but now instead of snap beans, butterbeans and peas have become the fresh market kings. Some snap beans are still being grown in our area, but the real demand is for butterbeans and Dixie Lee Peas. Butterbeans and snap beans have become very difficult to grow in South Carolina’s heat and humidity. But this year has been cooler and rainier than normal and the butterbeans that did not drown are beginning to be harvested. This drowning has caused a limited supply so get in-line, get your name in the hat, and get your share before they are gone
It has surprised me that the demand for fresh butterbeans has remained high even in our fast-food society. In many years the demand far outweighs our production. So, the moral of the story is to get your beans when they are available.
Therefore, at my research area at Pee Dee Research & Education Center in Florence, I am increasing seed of seven new heat-tolerant varieties that I have selected. Hopefully, in a year or two we will have some heat-tolerant varieties to help with these supply problems. However, some of my crop has drowned too, but I am pressing forward.
Also, many folks have compensated for flower-drop in beans by switching to Southern peas in mid-summer. Peas love the heat, tolerate drought, and grow well with low fertility making them the perfect South Carolina crop.
However, the problem with fresh market peas is that they can be difficult to pick with mechanical harvesters. Some varieties like “Top Pick” and others are much easier to pick but most folks in our area demand the “Dixie Lee” variety because of its flavor, small seed size, and brown pot liquor (soup). “Dixie Lee” is a vining variety, making it difficult to pick with machines, but if it is grown in low-fertility soil, with no fertilizer inputs, and no or little irrigation, sometimes one can limit the plant size to improve mechanical harvest. However, this practice reduces per acre yields, but most growers have sorry-almost-good-for-nothing fields that can make good pea land.
But there is a shortcut — just open a can. McCall Farms is canning superb Southern vegetables right here in Florence County. Already washed, cooked, and seasoned, they are sold under the brand names of Margaret Holmes, Glory, Bruce’s, Veg-all, Allen’s, etc., and only need to be heated and served.
