FLORENCE, S.C. — Barbi Benton Lee and her staff were cleaning, sanitizing, rearranging chairs, and hanging partitions between stations at The Salon of Florence. The Salon, at 1263 Celebration Blvd. in Florence, was preparing to reopen Monday.
Lee, owner of The Salon of Florence, met with her staff Thursday to go over procedures for additional safety measures and make preparations for reopening. Lee said her team will be following the recommendations made by Gov. Henry McMaster's accelerateSC advisory team closely and adding additional measures.
"We are asking our clients to wear a mask, temperatures will be taken, and hand sanitizer will be required before walking into the salon," Lee said.
The staff removed chairs to allow for more space between clients and constructed partitions made from shower curtains that they hung from the ceiling between shampoo stations. Magazines and refreshment stations were removed.
Lee required each of her staff to take the Barbicide COVID-19 Certification Course, an online program that presents the most current information for beauty professionals. "And we cleaned everything before we closed the salon in March but everything is being cleaned again and resanitized to get ready for clients Monday," said Lee.
Clients have been calling and texting since Monday, said receptionist Bekah Brown. "We had 55 voicemails from Monday.”
Lee said the past months have prompted new ideas and discussions among her staff and others on ways to serve clients if they are shut down again. "I've always known my job as recession proof but never in a million years would I have thought I'd be put in a position where I can't physically touch somebody. It has changed my protocol for business," Lee said.
Clients can read more about the salon's safety standards, scheduling, hair services and products at www.thesalonofflorence.shop.
