FLORENCE, S.C. — The Square Meal Market celebrated its joining of the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting. Chamber ambassadors joined in the celebration. The Square Meal Market is at 163 W. Evans St. in downtown Florence.
The establishment is owned by three women: Shaelyn Williamson, Gennine Williamson and her sister, Rosalee Williamson, who is the operations manager.
The store opened in July.
Rosalee said her co-owners started out as a catering business. They were looking for a building for to do their catering, she said.
“When they pitched the idea for me to be the operations manager two years ago, I quit my job and came on board,” Rosalee said.
They recently invited her to be a co-owner.
“Shaelyn is the cook,” Rosalee said. “Gennine has the business mind, and I do the day-to-day operations.”
Rosalee said they offer healthier fast-food choices.
She said, “Our mission is to transform our communities’ palate one eclectic dish at a time.”
She said they are a restaurant and a market in one. In the front of the store they sell everything from jams to olive oil. Plans are to continue to provide fresh produce in season.
The menu includes sandwiches, soups and salads.
The most popular sandwich is the Italiano panini with choice of bacon or tomato jam, Rosalee said.
“The shrimp corn bisque is the favorite soup,” she added. “And the detox salad is very popular.”
She said the restaurant offers vegan choices and plans to offer breakfast in addition to its coffee, tea and muffins already on the menu.
Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Williams said they will be extending the hours to the weekend.
At the present, they have one additional employee, Lloyd Hailey.
The Square Meal Market stands where the Boxcar Market was previously located.
“We look forward to being a part of the downtown,” Rosalee said. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
She said they joined the chamber for the networking opportunities and because they are part of downtown.
“We are super excited to be downtown and share our ideas with people and to show diversity in our cooking.
For more information, visit thesquaremealmarket.com.
