HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Sonoco kicked off the new year with an announcement that it has completed acquisition of Thermoform Engineered Quality LLC and Plastique Holdings LTD (together TEQ), a global manufacturer of thermoformed packaging serving health-care, medical device and consumer markets, from ESCO Technologies Inc. for $187 million in cash.
TEQ, headquartered in Huntley, Illinois, produced sales of $87 million in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2019, and operates three thermoforming and extrusion facilities in the United States along with a thermoforming operation in the United Kingdom, and thermoforming and molded-fiber manufacturing in Poland.
Each facility has capabilities enabling the production of sterile, barrier packaging systems for pharmaceuticals and medical devices. In addition, TEQ produces recyclable, molded-pulp-fiber packaging and thermoformed plastic packaging for multiple consumer products, primarily in Europe. The company has about 500 employees.
“The fast-growing health-care packaging space is a key area of growth for Sonoco and with the addition of TEQ we now have a suite of products and services available to become a much larger supplier to health-care and medical device manufacturers,” said Rob Tiede, Sonoco president and CEO.
“Entering 2020, Sonoco Healthcare Packaging group now includes TEQ’s broad capabilities, along with our best-in-class ThermoSaf temperature-assured pharmaceutical packaging; injection-molded vials, multi-cell cuvettes and appliances; thermoformed trays for medical devices and OTC medical products; and our Alloyd heat-sealing equipment for commercial medical applications.”
Sonoco funded the TEQ transaction using short-term credit facilities and it is expected to be accretive to Sonoco’s 2020 earnings. TEQ President Randy Loga and his leadership team will remain with Sonoco and TEQ’s financial results will be reported within Sonoco’s Consumer Packaging segment.
Founded in 1899, Sonoco is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of nearly $5.4 billion, the company has 23,000 employees working in about 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.